'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

An Invercargill neighbourhood has been left unsettled and frightened after a couple came home on Friday evening to find their 18-month-old puppy had been shot dead.

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention. Source: Supplied

It's believed the 18-month old golden labrador, Max, was shot close to the front fence of their Waikiwi property.

The wife, who does not want to be named, told 1 NEWS NOW her husband came home from work at about 5.30pm on Friday, and thought it was unusual Max had not run to greet him.

After looking around he found Max by the front fence.

The distraught couple were confused about the cause of the healthy pup's death until they took his body to the vet for an autopsy on Saturday.

Half an hour later she got a call to say Max had been shot.

The vet ruled out a BB gun, telling the couple it had to from something high powered, the woman said.

She found out today Max had been shot with an air rifle.

What makes the situation worse is the unknown she said, as they have "never had a complaint" about Max, and don't have any of their own grievances, so are unsure what would cause someone to shoot him.

Max as a young puppy. Source: Supplied

She says Max was playful and the kind of dog that "just wants attention, and just wants to play and hug."

He had lived a good life, often going on hunting trips with her husband, swimming, playing and hugging anyone he could.

We don't have any tears left, we're just angry"

Max's owner

She shared the news on Facebook on Saturday, in the hopes someone could help them find who is responsible.

"We can't understand why someone would do this extremely cruel, heartless and disgusting act," she wrote.

Since then "people have been going crazy," she said.

It's the first time something like this has happened in the neighbourhood, and it's left many feeling angry, frightened and unsafe.

"It's a good area, people are quite scared, and everyone's locked them (their dogs) up."

It doesn't make the couple feel safe either.

"Being pregnant, it's quite scary, because I don't know what their intentions were.

"It's a bit hard being in our own house at the moment," she said.

Investigation

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident, and a spokesperson told 1 NEWS NOW they are reviewing the autopsy results today.

"There have been no other reports of similar incidents or suspicious activity in the area at this time."

The woman said the police have been extremely helpful and told her they have had a number of phone calls from the public offering information and now have "a wee bit they can look into".

More than $1500 has been donated to a Givealittle page set up by charity, Furever Homes, who will use the donated money to pay for their vet bills, and offer a reward for information about the person responsible.

Max, an 18-month-old golden Labrador. Source: Supplied