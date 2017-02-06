 

'We don't agree with the policy' - PM English outlines NZ's view on travel ban to Trump during first call

Prime Minister Bill English told US President Donald Trump this morning that New Zealand doesn't agree with his travel ban policy.

The Prime Minister took his first call from the US President today, saying he outlined New Zealand's position on the controversial policy.
A spokesperson from the Prime Minister's office told 1 NEWS the two leaders talked about trade, security and defence relationships in their first call.

"The President and Prime Minister noted their respective positions on the recent US Executive Order on immigration on that country," the spokesperson said.

Mr English, speaking from Okahu Bay where he is celebrating Waitangi Day, confirmed he had outlined New Zealand's position.

"I just said to him what I've said publicly - that we don't agree with the policy, it's not something we'd put in place," Mr English said.

He said he had noted that the accommodation had been made for New Zealand dual passport holders in the US policy, "and then we had a more general discussion about immigration and border control".

"I think he just noted our views - I don't think that he's surprised by people having a different view than he has," Mr English said.

Trump's Executive Order, called "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States", enacted a travel ban policy affecting the citizens of seven predominantly-muslim countries, as well as suspending the US Refugee Admission Program for 120 days.

Mr English said the discussion included general talk about the "security situation" in regards to terrorism, and that Mr Trump is "clearly strongly focused on it" and he took some interest in how New Zealand deals with threats.

A White House press release said the two leaders "affirmed the close friendship and bilateral alliance between the United States and New Zealand."

Mr Trump also expressed thanks for New Zealand's "significant contributions to international peace and security concerns," the statement read.

The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.
The topic of a potential bilateral trade deal in the wake of the US withdrawing from TPP negotiations "didn't come up", Mr English said.

Mr English said he had thanked Mr Trump for the support offered to Kaikoura by the USS Sampson after the earthquake.

The Sampson was the first US warship to visit New Zealand in 30 years after a cooling in military relations took place over New Zealand's ban on any nuclear-powered warships visiting, but Mr English said the topic of the nuclear policy itself also "didn't come up".

Climate change was also not discussed, Mr English said.

Mr English, who is a former long-serving finance minister, earlier said he was not nervous about the call even though Mr Trump's call to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was controversial.

The PM isn't worried that he will have a similar conversation with the US president that the Australian Prime Minister had.
Mr English described Mr Trump's manner as "friendly, warm and thoughtful".

Associated Press reports Mr Trump was scheduled to speak with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko overnight.

He lined up calls with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Mr English today.

It's the second weekend Mr Trump will spend in conversations with world leaders.

Mr English has had a busy schedule of events today for the Waitangi Day public holiday.

