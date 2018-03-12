'We don’t have an all-out war at all' – Collins on the Twitter spat with Twyford

National MP Judith Collins has batted away her heated Twitter discussion with Labour MP Phil Twyford as not an "all-our war", after being asked by reporters if it was an appropriate forum for politicians to be engaging in.

The pair went head-to-head on Twitter yesterday after Ms Collins was announced as National's Housing Spokesperson. "Watch out Phil, Judith is coming for you", the tweet said.

Mr Twyford responded to the taunt, saying: "She can come for me if she likes, but I think it would be better if she was coming to get Kiwis into homes, something we didn't see much of over the last nine years".

Today Ms Collins said: "I think Phil just loves being on Twitter with me and I think he's forgotten he's in government. I've said to him, 'Don't get personal Phil, keep it about the issues', and I'm sure he'll learn from his mistakes."

When asked if it was becoming for Ministers to have "all out wars, Donald Trump is known for it", Ms Collins said: "We don't have an all-out war at all, I don't indulge in personal attacks on Phil and I think that's important".

National Party leader Simon Bridges said both Ms Collins and Mr Twyford seemed "to be enjoying themselves".