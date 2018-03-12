 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We don’t have an all-out war at all' – Collins on the Twitter spat with Twyford

share

Source:

1 NEWS

National MP Judith Collins has batted away her heated Twitter discussion with Labour MP Phil Twyford as not an "all-our war", after being asked by reporters if it was an appropriate forum for politicians to be engaging in. 

National leader Simon Bridges was asked if he thought it was an appropriate outlet to debate politics.
Source: 1 NEWS

The pair went head-to-head on Twitter yesterday after Ms Collins was announced as National's Housing Spokesperson. "Watch out Phil, Judith is coming for you", the tweet said. 

Mr Twyford responded to the taunt, saying: "She can come for me if she likes, but I think it would be better if she was coming to get Kiwis into homes, something we didn't see much of over the last nine years". 

Today Ms Collins said: "I think Phil just loves being on Twitter with me and I think he's forgotten he's in government. I've said to him, 'Don't get personal Phil, keep it about the issues', and I'm sure he'll learn from his mistakes."

When asked if it was becoming for Ministers to have "all out wars, Donald Trump is known for it", Ms Collins said: "We don't have an all-out war at all, I don't indulge in personal attacks on Phil and I think that's important".

National Party leader Simon Bridges said both Ms Collins and Mr Twyford seemed "to be enjoying themselves". 

Ms Bridges had gathered his front bench to discuss how they intend "to hold the government to account", and was "incredibly excited and energised by what lies ahead of us". 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

2

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

3

Driver dies in collision with cattle truck near Rotorua

01:28
4
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

5
Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:28
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

Allegations emerged this afternoon that four teenage Labour members were sexually assaulted at the Coromandel camp last month.

Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers in the early hours of yesterday morning near Nelson.

00:21
Shop owner's on the North Island's East Coast aren't taking any chances as the bad weather sets in.

Gisborne warned to prepare for high winds and flooding as ex-Cylone Hola moves in

The wild weather will be short-lived as the fast moving cyclone heads out to sea.

01:13
The cops gave chase in a sluggish motorboat making for a slow speed chase near Tauranga this morning.

Watch: Witness tells of police chase after man jumps into river from burning car and is pursued by cops who 'commandeered an old wooden motorboat'

The incident played out near Tauranga this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 