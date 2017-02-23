'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

Workers' advocates are welcoming a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers with a "blacklist" coming into force in a couple of months.

Construction, dairy, fishing, horticulture, viticulture and hospitality, are all industries which an Auckland University study says have exploited migrant workers.

"There are huge problems in those areas," said Human Rights Commissioner, Jackie Blue.

The problem is said to be so bad the government's taking further steps to address it.

From the beginning of April there will be a blacklist of "rogue" employers, who have been penalised for exploitation before and so will face a temporary ban.

"They will be the subject of a stand down period of between six months and two years, where they simply cannot accept applications for labour market tested work visas," said Immigration Minister, Michael Woodhouse.

Unite Union's National Director, Mike Treen said the "problems are not rogue employers, they are systemic because workers are in vulnerable positions".

The Human Rights Commissioner said migrant exploitation is one of the biggest issues facing businesses.

"A strong message needs to go through, we do not tolerate migrant exploitation, our reputation and our economy is going to depend on the use of migrant workforce," said Ms Blue.

Opposition parties said the blacklist does not go far enough, they said the real problem is not enough labour inspectors to carry out spot checks or support vulnerable workers who are too scared to speak out.

There are currently 58 inspectors nationwide.

"They are actually overwhelmed by the complaints they've already had," said Mr Treen

"We've significantly increased the resources given to both the Labour Inspectorate and the immigration compliance team by two thirds in the last two years," said Mr Woodhouse.