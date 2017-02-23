 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Workers' advocates are welcoming a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers with a "blacklist" coming into force in a couple of months.

Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Construction, dairy, fishing, horticulture, viticulture and hospitality, are all industries which an Auckland University study says have exploited migrant workers.

"There are huge problems in those areas," said Human Rights Commissioner, Jackie Blue.

The problem is said to be so bad the government's taking further steps to address it.

From the beginning of April there will be a blacklist of "rogue" employers, who have been penalised for exploitation before and so will face a temporary ban.

"They will be the subject of a stand down period of between six months and two years, where they simply cannot accept applications for labour market tested work visas," said Immigration Minister, Michael Woodhouse. 

Unite Union's National Director, Mike Treen said the "problems are not rogue employers, they are systemic because workers are in vulnerable positions".

The Human Rights Commissioner said migrant exploitation is one of the biggest issues facing businesses. 

"A strong message needs to go through, we do not tolerate migrant exploitation, our reputation and our economy is going to depend on the use of migrant workforce," said Ms Blue.

Opposition parties said the blacklist does not go far enough, they said the real problem is not enough labour inspectors to carry out spot checks or support vulnerable workers who are too scared to speak out.

There are currently 58 inspectors nationwide. 

"They are actually overwhelmed by the complaints they've already had," said Mr Treen

"We've significantly increased the resources given to both the Labour Inspectorate and the immigration compliance team by two thirds in the last two years," said Mr Woodhouse.

That may be so, but there are 200,000 temporary work visas handed out in New Zealand each year.

Related

Employment

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:31
3
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
4
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


00:54
5
Thomas Reahi says he wants the gangs of Whangarei to sit and talk to prevent retaliations from occurring.

Whangarei gang head says shooting could be related to drugs

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

Need an insight into the opening round of Kiwi play for the 2017 Super Rugby season? The 1 NEWS newsroom are back with their opinions for the big match-ups!

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

Tamsin Trainor says she is thrilled - but that it was a long time coming.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ