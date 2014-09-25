'We are disappointed' - Bunnings slams commerce watchdog's court action over allegations of misleading customers

Bunnings is defending it "lowest prices guarantee" policy and is "disappointed" the Commerce Commission is filing charges over its advertising between July 2014 and March 2016.

General manager Jacqui Coombes said she disagreed with the commission's view.

"We would like to reassure customers that we will continue our lowest prices policy along with our comprehensive business processes and procedures operating behind the scenes to back this up," Ms Coombes said.

Bunnings warehouse. (File picture) Source: Breakfast

Dozens of charges have been laid against hardware chain Bunnings, alleging it's misled its customers with its "lowest price guarantee".

The Commerce Commission has filed 45 charges against Bunnings NZ, accusing it of misleading by advertising the prices of its goods as being the lowest in the market.

The commission says the advertising at its stores nationwide along with television, radio, online, newspapers and catalogues campaigns between 2014 and 2016 gave an overall impression that it offered the lowest prices for its products, when this was not true.

The case is being called to Auckland District Court on March 7.