'We are devastated' - family of Dunedin woman speak of their grief after her body is found

The body of Dunedin woman Nicola Hedley has been found.

Miss Hedley went missing from a Dunedin address at Harington Point about 2am on Sunday during severe rain and wind.

Sergeant Richard Panting said about 60 volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, as well as the Coastguard and specialist search and rescue dogs helped to look for the 34-year-old.

Miss Hedley's family released a statement saying they were, "saddened by the news that the search teams found the body of our beautiful girl Nic".