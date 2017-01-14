'We demand that you stop immediately' - Greenpeace and iwi confront oil exploration ship

Environmental activists and local iwi have confronted an oil exploration vessel off the Wairarapa Coast.

Greenpeace activists delivered an open letter signed by 60,000 Kiwis to the Amazon Warrior, which is seismic testing for oil giants Chevron and Statoil.

"For the sake of our oceans, our climate, our coastlines and the future of humanity, we demand that you stop immediately," said Greenpeace campaigner, Kate Simcock.