'We continue to stand alongside you' – PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.
The national carrier remains on track for its second highest profit in company history.
Professor Connett, who has a PhD in chemistry, made numerous points, but one of the main ones was that he believes research suggests fluoride can impair intelligence.
Their biggest wish — banning assault-type weapons such as the AR-15, used by Nikolas Cruz who accused of killing 17 people.
The powerful display of Mother Nature played out near Motueka on Tuesday where 170mm of rain fell.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ