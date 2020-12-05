'We will continue' - Auckland church members hold Sunday service after fire in historic building

St Stephen's Presbyterian Church members are congregating today, despite their historic Auckland church going up in flames yesterday afternoon.

A fire at the Ponsonby church, which first opened in 1876, sent smoke billowing across the central city on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook last night the congregation said the cause of the blaze was "still unknown", but the damage was "significant".

The social media post also confirmed they would still be meeting Sunday morning, though it would be a "messy and loose" affair.

"We will continue to worship this Sunday because that is the legacy that we hold. For decades saints have worshipped in this space and we too shall upheld that legacy," the post read.

"See you either in the carpark, or in the big hall. It will be messy and loose but together we will still worship, one way or another."

Members were sad to see the "history and memories" go up in smoke, but were determined to continue the legacy.