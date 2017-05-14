'We will close the loophole' - Andrew Little promises crackdown on property speculators

Property speculators will face a crackdown by Labour if it wins power at September's election.

Source: 1 NEWS

Labour leader Andrew Little has made the vow in his keynote speech to his party's election year congress in Wellington.

He was welcomed to the stage at Te Papa by his wife, Leigh Fitzgerald.

She told delegates the pair met when she went to the then union leader for some advice on her employment contract.

Mr Little wished her Mother’s Day with a bunch of flowers, after apologising for not being there for a Mother’s Day breakfast.

"We will sweep Labour to Government on September 23rd," he then told the cheering crowd.

He then talked through the housing issues facing the country and vowed to ban overseas speculators from buying existing houses.

"Right now, speculators can take losses from their rentals and offset that against their person income. It allows them to avoid paying tax. This loophole is effectively a handout from taxpayers to speculators. It gives then an unfair advantage over Kiwi taxpayers.

"We will close the loophole. It's over."