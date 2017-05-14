 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'We will close the loophole' - Andrew Little promises crackdown on property speculators

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Property speculators will face a crackdown by Labour if it wins power at September's election.

Source: 1 NEWS

Labour leader Andrew Little has made the vow in his keynote speech to his party's election year congress in Wellington.

He was welcomed to the stage at Te Papa by his wife, Leigh Fitzgerald.

She told delegates the pair met when she went to the then union leader for some advice on her employment contract.

Mr Little wished her Mother’s Day with a bunch of flowers, after apologising for not being there for a Mother’s Day breakfast.

"We will sweep Labour to Government on September 23rd," he then told the cheering crowd.

He then talked through the housing issues facing the country and vowed to ban overseas speculators from buying existing houses.

"Right now, speculators can take losses from their rentals and offset that against their person income. It allows them to avoid paying tax. This loophole is effectively a handout from taxpayers to speculators. It gives then an unfair advantage over Kiwi taxpayers.

"We will close the loophole. It's over."

He estimates, that once implemented, it’ll save taxpayers $150 million a year. Labour would invest that money into making homes warm and healthy, Mr Little said.
 

Related

Katie Bradford

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:25
2
A video has surfaced showing the final moments of an hour long police-chase last night, ending in Upper Hutt.

Watch: Truck reverses and slams into police car after chase from Wellington to Upper Hutt

00:30
3
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Malakai Fekitoa's magic in the dying minutes steals ugly win for the Highlanders against the Bulls

00:28
4
The song 'Kiwi' talks about a semi-toxic relationship with a NZ girl

‘I’m having your baby’ - Harry Styles track ‘Kiwi’ hints of New Zealand romance and baby

00:30
5
Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez thought for all money his two-footed penalty had put his side level against Manchester City.

Watch: What's wrong with this penalty? Eagle eyed referee rules out 'freak' spot kick to deny Leicester City late equaliser


Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ