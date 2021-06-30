'We can't keep it out forever' - Sir Peter Gluckman on Covid and re-opening NZ's borders

New Zealand needs to stay in step with Australia if it wants to keep the Trans-Tasman bubble open, says former Chief Science Advisor Sir Peter Gluckman.

Sir Peter Gluckman. Source: 1 NEWS

On Friday, Australia announced a four-step plan for re-opening the borders – a strategy linked to vaccination rates.

Sir Peter told Q+A that like Australia and Singapore, New Zealand has to have a plan for the next few years, one that accepts that Covid-19 is now part of the environment and cannot be wiped out.

"Borders cannot stay closed forever," Sir Peter told Q+A this morning.

“It’s not been easy, but it's relatively easy to shut the borders of a country like New Zealand or Australia, it’s much harder to work to open them up.”

He told Q+A's Jack Tame the New Zealand Government’s response needed to be shaped around two fundamental ideas, that the virus is not ever going away, and that the population needed to take the vaccine when it was offered.

Gluckman said the reality with Covid is that “we cannot keep it out forever", and that the risk of Covid will be "reduced the more we vaccinate."

“We cannot eliminate it from the world, or eradicate it, because of the simple reason that it’s not only in humans, it’s also there in animals. Unless we were to do something beyond comprehension the virus will stay in the global ecosystem at some level. Just as the measle virus does.”

He said “there’s no magic number” for vaccinations, and that as many people who can should take the vaccine when it's offered.

Sir Peter argued that if New Zealand wants to maintain a Trans-Tasman Bubble, we need to move in a similar direction to Australia.