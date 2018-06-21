 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We can't carry on like this' – Tolaga Bay residents live in fear of logging slash washing through their properties

share

Sean Hogan 

1 NEWS Reporter

Bruce Lemont's property is a mess with logging leftovers or “slash” littering his paddocks and damaging his fences.

The region is still in recovery mode from storms, and at a public meeting, residents expressed concerns it could happen again.
Source: 1 NEWS

His farm in Tolaga Bay borders a forestry site and the surrounding hills are covered in more of the dangerous logging leftovers.

He says it’s quite concerning that it could come down in another big downpour.

“Where our house is, is quite safe but I'd definitely like to see it cleaned up.”

The debris was washed off the hills in the recent storms, trashing the landscape downstream.

Tolaga Bay farmer Bruce Jefferd told 1 NEWS the rainfall wasn’t as major as he has seen in the past.

“We get this every eight to 10 years and if we are to expect this kind of damage we can't carry on like this,” he said. 

He wants to see the forestry industry front up the money to pay for the clean-up.

“They've said they're gonna help farmers but what we want to see going forward is a real commitment to some change of the harvesting to stop this slash coming down the river.”

Locals turned out in force at a public meeting with Gisborne District Council and forestry representatives last night, which 1 NEWS was not allowed to film.

There were plenty of questions and many wanted assurances that this sort of event wouldn’t happen again.

Nedine Thatcher Swan, the Gisborne District Council’s chief executive wasn’t able to give that commitment.

“We cannot actually guarantee that this won't happen again, so what we're doing is where we can making sure immediate actions can be addressed.”

Logging companies say they've donated resources for the clean-up and are losing money, waiting for roads to be repaired.

Kim Holland from the Eastland Wood Council, which represents forestry on the East Coast, says “slash” is an issue for the entire industry.

“We're doing everything we can to improve our practices and follow resource consents to protect the environment.”

The council is still investigating but says that won’t be completed for at least three months.

Related

Sean Hogan

Natural Disasters

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

How the world reacted to Jacinda & Clarke's newborn baby girl - tributes pour in

00:22
2
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


01:12
3

Hilary Barry gushes over 'real and raw' photo of Jacinda, Clarke and new daughter

00:38
4
Slater admitted he's not much of a goal-kicker but it didn't stop him from taking on the All Blacks legend.

Watch: Dan Carter challenges Billy Slater to goal-kicking trick shot challenge from corner flag

00:44
5
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

It's a girl! Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce the birth of their first child

02:07
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has fronted up over residents being forced to live life on the street or in cars.

Fleas, stock market crash and cost of rent - hear the stories behind some of Auckland's 26,000 homeless

1 NEWS took to the streets to meet some of those forced to live in parks and cars.


00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

How the world reacted to Jacinda & Clarke's newborn baby girl - tributes pour in

The New Zealand Prime Minister became the first world leader to give birth in nearly 30 years today,


00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

It's a girl! Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce the birth of their first child

"I’m sure we're going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful," Jacinda Ardern said tonight.

00:57
1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett explains why Auckland got just 9 hours, 37 minutes of sunlight today.

Good news! It's officially the shortest day of the year

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett explains why Auckland got just 9 hours, 37 minutes of sunlight today.

00:47
Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash over the past two weeks

Watch: Confronting drone vision show muddy logs and forestry debris in aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay

Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash over the past two weeks.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 