'We can take inspiration from women like Jacinda Ardern' - Meghan Markle praises PM's Covid-19 response

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has praised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Girl Up's 2020 Leadership Summit, she said she wanted young girls to use their voices because they "have never been more urgently needed".

She also told young female leaders that they are already making an impact and affecting change.

"The moment we're living through right now asks all of us to do more. It's a moment where your voices and your action have never been more urgently needed," she said.

"We can take inspiration from women like Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who brought New Zealand together to swiftly and wholly tackle Covid-19.

"I want to share something with you," she added. "It's that those in the halls and corridors and places of power — from lawmakers and world leaders to executives — all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them. And here's the thing: They know this."

She cited how girls are organising protests and creating coalitions to fight for the causes they believe in like anti-gun violence.

"They know that all of you, at a younger age than any modern comparison, are setting the tone for an equitable humanity. Not figuratively, literally."

Markle said she, husband Prince Harry and their son Archie would continue to cheer on the young changemakers.

Girl Up is a leadership initiative that has worked with 65,000 girls through 3500 clubs in nearly 120 countries and all 50 United States. Its goal is to inspire a generation of young women to be a force for change and gender equality.

The summit is happening virtually July 13 - 15.