"We can’t do it alone" – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pleads for partnership at Karetu Marae

The New Government say they can only make the gains they'd like to make if they work in partnership.
00:15
1
The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.

Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France


2

Missing father, daughter last seen in Waikato found safe and well

3
Gannet on Mana Island.

Death of Nigel 'no mates' the gannet who spent years seducing a concrete bird reported worldwide

00:11
4
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster fail

00:40
5
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

05:15
The sound of warriors welcoming the PM and MPs onto Kelvin Davis' marae echoes across the valley at Karetu.

Jacinda Ardern and Government welcomed on to Karetu Marae

The sound of warriors welcoming the Prime Minister onto Kelvin Davis' marae sent a booming echo across the valley at Karetu.

03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
