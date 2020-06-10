'We can only give it a try' - Kaikōura business forging ahead in face of gloomy winter outlook

Small business owners in tourist hot spots are keeping an eye out for further Government support before the winter off-season hits hard.

Johnny Clark is the third in his family to run Nin's Bins, a crayfish and chips caravan just north of Kaikōura.

Normally the business relies on success in summer and autumn to build up its cash reserves ahead of winter, to keep paying their staff during the off-season.

Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown put a major dent in those plans.

Mr Clark admits he's not too sure what they'll do this year.

"Winter for Nin's Bin and Kaikōura is normally pretty grim anyway," he told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"I'm not too sure but you've got to do something, really... We'll give it a go. We can only try."

He's hopeful the Government will announce further support packages for the struggling tourism industry and help out the regions that rely on it to survive.

Nin's Bin is reopening this weekend, as tourism operators aim to lure in domestic tourism instead of overseas.

"There's been quite a lot of Kiwis starting to travel around New Zealand, which is great," Mr Clark says

"We're gonna give it a go this weekend actually, see how it goes."

Despite the issues, Mr Clark is confident the community will pull together.

"Kaikōura's been through a lot and we hope that we can keep pushing through," he says.

"I think [the Government] needs to look after small businesses and also big businesses just to get through winter.