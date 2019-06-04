TODAY |

'We can all do something to help' - new foodbank initiative aiming to aid those in need this winter

With Winter well and truly here, more and more Kiwis are in urgent need of assistance from food banks - with a new initiative doing it's best to help out.

The Foodbank Project enables New Zealanders like Andrea King to jump online to see just what items are needed to stock families' shelves.

On the website you can tailor your donation to the location that it's going to.

Your order goes to Countdown where it's packed and delivered to your chosen Salvation Army foodbank hub - In Andrea's case - right in her neighbourhood.

"We have a saying in our family - all about giving," Ms King told Seven Sharp.

"It's something small that you can do to help.

"We can can all do something to help, even if it's just small."

    You can tailor your donation to the location it's going to.
