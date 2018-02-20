'We braved the elements' – stoked Wellington fisherman lands massive 12kg kingfish as Cyclone Gita approaches

Cyclone Gita hasn't been bad news for everyone today, as one stoked fisherman in Wellington used the calm before the storm to land a huge 12kg kingfish.

Robbie Clapham says he "braved the elements" in Wellington today because a big storm usually means he can snag a big fish.

"The calm before the storm is always the day to get out there, so we braved the elements and luckily we got rewarded today," he said proudly holding his catch.

While it isn't an exact science, Robbie believes the low pressure may have something to do with the fish trying to grab a feed before the storm hits.