'We both know the cruelty of nature' - Aussie PM reiterates Anzac mateship on NZ visit

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has met with Bill English today, saying the help his country has offered Christchurch for the Port Hills fire is a "continuation of the great Anzac spirit".

The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Bill English today, and laid a wreath in Arrowtown.
Mr Turnbull laid a wreath at the Arrowtown war memorial this morning, where he called Australia and New Zealand "the closest of family".

"The Anzac tradition of mateship, solidarity and selflessness is part of our DNA," he said.

Mr Turnbull praised helicopter pilot Steve Askin who died on Tuesday fighting the fires.

He said the ex-SAS soldier "was doing what he was doing in Afghanistan, selflessly serving, courageously serving his country".

Mr Turnbull and Mr English will hold a summit in Queenstown this afternoon.

It's expected the two leaders will discuss future trade deals including whether the Trans-Pacific Partnership could continue without the United States, asylum seekers held in Australia's offshore detention centres and the rights of New Zealanders in Australia.

