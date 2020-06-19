'We will always cherish the memories' - More tributes for officer killed in shooting

More tributes are coming for Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt, the officer killed in yesterday's shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Massey.

Constable Matthew Hunt. Source: Facebook / New Zealand Police

Sly Natty of CrossFit Takapuna, where 28-year-old Constable Hunt was a member, said in a Facebook post they were “devastated” to hear the news of his “tragic death”,

“Our thoughts are with Matt Hunt’s whanau, friends, loved ones and work colleagues while they grieve the loss of Matt. You will always be in our hearts Matt,” Mr Natty wrote.

“We will celebrate the time we spent together and the moments shared. Your life was taken whilst you where doing what you love most, looking after our communities and protecting them.

“We will always cherish the memories we had together at Infinite.”

Mr Natty said he could still remember how Constable Hunt celebrated after performing his first bar muscle up on Wednesday.

“[It’s] a moment I will never forget my friend.

“Aroha Nui.”

'A person of great integrity' - Family pay tribute to fallen police officer Matthew Hunt

Waitematā DHB, where Constable Hunt’s mother works, also paid their respects.

DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley told 1 NEWS: “The thoughts of everyone at Waitemata DHB are with our colleague and her whānau.

“We are sorry for their loss and have been in touch to actively assist them through this terribly sad and distressing time.

“The DHB has also reached out to the police to extend our condolences to Matthew’s many friends and work colleagues in the police force.”

Constable Hunt had been a member of the New Zealand Police, part of Wing 312 since October 2017.

He spent the majority of his career as a frontline officer with both the Orewa and Helensville stations, before moving into the Waitematā Road Policing Team.

Constable Hunt's family also released a short statement, in remembrance of their fallen son and brother.

"He attended Orewa College and it was his life-long dream to be a police officer," the Hunt family said.

"He also spent time living in the United Kingdom before he returned to New Zealand to join Police. Matthew was a person of great integrity.

"His closest friends were like his brothers and sisters and they along with his family are absolutely heartbroken by what has happened."

Your playlist will load after this ad