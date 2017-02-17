'When will we be able to go home?' -Tensions rise at Port Hills fire public meeting

Tension is rising at a public meeting held in Christchurch for residents affected by the Port Hills fire.

Around 300 residents have attended the meeting and have been yelling at officials, asking for clarity on the current situation.

One man has asked for specifics on where the hot spots are.

"When will we be able to go home? Today, next week, next month?" he said.

The audience have been told crews need more time to make decisions and have been unable to do aerial imaging, therefore are relying on crews on the ground.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has admitted they made some of the same communication issues made during the earthquake.

She says they will be looking at these processes.

Fire crews have been working tirelessly throughout the night dampening hot spots and monitoring the fires.

Richard McNamara, Rural Fire Incident controller has said they did everything they possibly could to save homes.

He said they were not going to put lives at risk to save brick.

Cordons in place

Six cordons are still in place this morning while Civil Defence assess the fire risks around the properties inside the cordoned areas and whether or not cordons can be moved and lifted.

"Safety is paramount and access can only be made available when Fire Service determines the risk to be at an acceptable level," a statement from Civil Defence said this morning.

Police and NZ Defence Force are patrolling the cordoned areas while fire crews have been working around the 29km perimeter of the fire making sure it is contained and prepared for the application of the fire retardant today.

While a number of cordons remain in place, hundreds of Christchurch fire evacuees were able to return to their homes last night as several cordons were lifted.

Cordons along Cashmere Road were removed after 10pm, at the intersections with Shalamar Drive, Worsleys Road, Opihi Street, Hendersons Road and Sutherlands Road.

Through risk assessment, the cordon at the corner of Dyers Pass Road and Hackthorne Road, near Cup Café, has also been removed.

The cordon at Dyers Pass and Hackthorne Road immediately adjacent to the Sign of the Takahe will remain.

People now have access up to the Sign of the Takahe including roads such as Takahe Drive.

