Waves pummel car on rocks after it was swept off seawall at Lyall Bay

Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.
Wellington

news

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

A Queensland company is only the second one in the world to use the bizarre recipe.

New type of chocolate with unusual origin being made in Australia

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

Mr Anderton died peacefully overnight in Christchurch, aged 79.

A look back at the life of respected former Deputy PM Jim Anderton

The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'


Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
