Waverley 'devastated' by crash that killed four of its residents

A tiny town in South Taranaki is still coming to terms with losing four of its residents in a head-on collision.

The mayor of South Taranaki was in Waverley yesterday to offer support to locals after residents Ian and Rosalie Porteaus, Ora Keene and Brenda Williams were all killed in the two-car crash on Wednesday.

Newborn baby Shady Thompson and her father Jeremy Thompson were also killed, and Nivek Madams, age 8, died of her injuries and was to be flown to be with her mother who is still in hospital.

At the scene of the crash, bright flowers were left behind by loved ones, along with a multicoloured plastic windmill and a soft toy.

At the bowling club - where all four elderly occupants of one car were members - the flag was at half mast.

South Taranaki mayor Ross Dunlop said the mood was sombre when he visited yesterday to offer comfort.

People were driving more carefully and locals were subdued and respectful of the situation, he said.

Mr Dunlop had been talking to the affected families and said the community was doing what it could to help them out.

"The community is very much rallying around. I mean, if there is any good that comes out of these events it is this wonderful spirit humans have to support each other."

In the streets of Waverley, everyone RNZ spoke to had some sort of connection to at least one if not all of the four locals killed.

Jimmy Antler met Mr Porteous just over 18 months ago.

He said Mr Porteous made an instant impression.

"Oh, a lovely man, a real good guy, a dag.

"Always when he drove past my property ... he'd give me a big smile."

Ora Keene's neighbour David Moss said she would always say hello.

He knew her and Brenda Williams through old family connections.

Mr Moss described both as lovely people and said that while the town was reeling, its residents were good at helping each other out.

"Waverley always comes to the help of victims like that, we can only give our support if it's needed to the family and pass our condolences on to the family.

"Waverley is devastated, that's about all I can say, we're all devastated about it."

Meanwhile, the sole survivor in the other vehicle, Ani Nohinohi, remained in Wellington Hospital.

The body of her 8-year-old daughter had been flown from Waikato hospital to Wellington to be near her mother.