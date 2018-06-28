 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Waverley 'devastated' by crash that killed four of its residents

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A tiny town in South Taranaki is still coming to terms with losing four of its residents in a head-on collision.

1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.
Source: 1 NEWS

The mayor of South Taranaki was in Waverley yesterday to offer support to locals after residents Ian and Rosalie Porteaus, Ora Keene and Brenda Williams were all killed in the two-car crash on Wednesday.

Newborn baby Shady Thompson and her father Jeremy Thompson were also killed, and Nivek Madams, age 8, died of her injuries and was to be flown to be with her mother who is still in hospital.

The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.
Source: 1 NEWS

At the scene of the crash, bright flowers were left behind by loved ones, along with a multicoloured plastic windmill and a soft toy.

At the bowling club - where all four elderly occupants of one car were members - the flag was at half mast.

South Taranaki mayor Ross Dunlop said the mood was sombre when he visited yesterday to offer comfort.

People were driving more carefully and locals were subdued and respectful of the situation, he said.

Mr Dunlop had been talking to the affected families and said the community was doing what it could to help them out.

"The community is very much rallying around. I mean, if there is any good that comes out of these events it is this wonderful spirit humans have to support each other."

In the streets of Waverley, everyone RNZ spoke to had some sort of connection to at least one if not all of the four locals killed.

Jimmy Antler met Mr Porteous just over 18 months ago.

He said Mr Porteous made an instant impression.

"Oh, a lovely man, a real good guy, a dag.

"Always when he drove past my property ... he'd give me a big smile."

Ora Keene's neighbour David Moss said she would always say hello.

He knew her and Brenda Williams through old family connections.

Mr Moss described both as lovely people and said that while the town was reeling, its residents were good at helping each other out.

"Waverley always comes to the help of victims like that, we can only give our support if it's needed to the family and pass our condolences on to the family.

"Waverley is devastated, that's about all I can say, we're all devastated about it."

Meanwhile, the sole survivor in the other vehicle, Ani Nohinohi, remained in Wellington Hospital.

The body of her 8-year-old daughter had been flown from Waikato hospital to Wellington to be near her mother.

Ms Nohinohi's partner - 28-year-old Jeremy Thompson - and their eight-week-old baby Shady Thompson, were also killed in the crash.

Related

Accidents

Taranaki

Ian and Rosalie Porteous

Taranaki crash victim Rosalie Porteous survived serious crash a year ago
Crash victim Nivek Madams

Most read story: Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki
00:43
Seven people were killed in the head on crash, with the sole surviving passenger fighting for her life in hospital.

Cause of fatal south Taranaki crash in which seven died remains a mystery

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

00:17
2
When the replays hit the big screen, the Mt Smart crowd were quick to point out the pass.

Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

3
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits on the ninth hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Lydia Ko surges up leaderboard during second round of Women's PGA Championship

4
Police car generic.

Police concerned for man's wellbeing after homicide investigation fails to find body

5
Tourist at airport (file picture).

Nineteen domestic flights cancelled, 17 delayed following heavy fog at Auckland Airport

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Waverley 'devastated' by crash that killed four of its residents

The South Taranaki mayor was in Waverley yesterday to offer support to locals following the horrific two-car crash on Wednesday.

Tourist at airport (file picture).

Nineteen domestic flights cancelled, 17 delayed following heavy fog at Auckland Airport

A fog restriction was put in place at 7.36am today.

01:37
Capital Gazette intern Anthony Messenger spoke to NBC’s Today about yesterday’s shooting.

Newspaper intern describes the 'chaos' in Maryland newsroom shooting which killed five - 'I'm still trying to digest everything'

Capital Gazette intern Anthony Messenger spoke to NBC’s Today.

03:38
Outside the cut and thrust of Parliament some politicians make their own music.

Watch: Meet the Wellington band made up of MPs – from both Labour and National

Outside the cut and thrust of Parliament some politicians make their own music.

Suspect wanted after body of teen girl found in barrel still 'holed up in unit'

Zlatko Sikorsky has been holed up in a Sunshine Coast unit for 16 hours.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 