Water situation in Napier improves, but residents still need to watch usage

The Napier City Council is blaming overuse of garden sprinklers for a water crisis which sparked black water coming out of the taps and urgent calls for reduced water consumption.

Water restrictions are in place in the Hawke's Bay city today.
Yesterday, the council flagged the area's water could run out overnight but the situation had improved by this morning.

"We’re doing a (cautious) happy dance this morning! Thanks to the water-saving efforts of Napier people, we have seen a considerable improvement in our reservoir levels overnight," the council said in a statement. 

But it would take a few more days of careful water usage to fully recover to normal levels, the council said.

"We are pretty stoked with how the community has listened, rallied, and banded together to conserve water. Thank you all.”

"What happens is the reservoir recharges overnight, but on Sunday night, it didn't recharge as people didn't turn their sprinklers off overnight," Napier Mayor Bill Dalton told the AM Show.

Residents have been banned from washing cars and watering gardens, and there are reports of people abusing council water workers.
"Quite frankly, the water usage was excessive."

However, things should be back to normal in the next day or two, he said.

