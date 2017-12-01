 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Water Safety NZ hopeful more kiwi kids will leave school with basic skills

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Water Safety New Zealand says "more and more kids are coming out of the education system without the basic water safety skills" and is hoping to turn this around through an initiative which is about to reach thousands more children. 

Water Safety New Zealand’s chief executive hopes their programme will see more children leaving school with basic water safety skills.
Source: Breakfast

Last year, 108 lives were lost as a result of drowning and 75 per cent were considered to be preventable, according to Water Safe New Zealand.

The organisation's chief executive Jonty Mills told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme this morning around a quarter of 2500 schools that were surveyed were providing adequate or minimal levels of basic water safety training. 

Mr Mills acknowledged a major barrier to teaching water safety in New Zealand schools is due to the number of schools closing their pools. 

"There are also the barriers around cost and transport and access to facilities to go to," Mr Mills said. 

Water Safety New Zealand is aspiring to reach more children and teach them skills and competencies to allow them to be safe and enjoy the water through a new partnership with Swimming New Zealand and The Warehouse. 

Through the Water Skills for Life initiative, Water Safety New Zealand is currently reaching 200,000 children aged between five to 13 but the partnership will "enable us to reach a whole lot more children."

"Water skills for life goes right to the heart of drowning causation and its aimed at complement learning to swim programmes.

"We are still towards the top end of the drowning toll in the developed world, so it's a real concern for us," Mr Mills explained.

Related

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

00:39
2
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

02:15
3
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

00:51
4
Over a year before the actress became engaged to British royalty, she attempted some questions with entertaining results.

Video: 'I'm supposed to know this?' Meghan Markle fails British knowledge test prior to becoming UK citizen

01:10
5
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

04:13
Chris Brandolino says increased tropical winds will bring higher temperatures – and also more rain for some places.

Good news! NIWA says summer temperatures set to soar above average

Unfortunately, there could also be higher rainfall in some areas.


00:51
Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

'Morally, it raises a few questions' - does signing of Ben Stoke make Canterbury hypocrites?

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

00:39
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

01:02
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

00:35
Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene in Grafton.

Major chemical spill at Auckland University medical school

Released liquid nitrogen has sincedissipated and no one was hurt.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 