Water runs out in parts of Central Hawke's Bay

Residents in parts of Central Hawke's Bay have been urged to immediately conserve water as the district council runs out of water today.

Tap water Source: 1 NEWS

Waipawa and Otane residents have been told to conserve their water use from 2.30pm as contractors work to repair damage to the network pipe supplying water to the affected regions, and a leak which was detected at the Takapau reservoir.

It comes after a private contractor hit the main water line feeding the reservoir for Waipawa and the main line to Otane this morning, the Central Hawke's Bay District Council said in a statement.

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker called for residents to do everything they can to limit water usage, including minimising the flushing of toilets.

"We’ve got a total outdoor water use ban in place, but there’s plenty we can all do to limit our indoor water use – don’t use your washing machine or dishwasher, put off having a shower and taking a bath, and remember the old adage: "if it's yellow let it mellow" – don’t flush your toilet if you can get away with it,” Ms Walker said in a statement.



"We are preparing to run out of water this afternoon so please do everything you can conserve it.



"Fixing this issue is our highest priority but we can’t do it without our community's support."