Water restrictions remain in Tauranga as region braces for 'long, dry season ahead'

Water restrictions continue in Tauranga despite rainfall earlier this week. 

Mount Maunganui

Residential sprinklers are banned and hosing of paths and driveways. 

Hand watering is allowed between 5am and 8am and 7pm and 10pm only. 

Tauranga City Council City Waters Manager Steve Burton said it was "important to realise that rain doesn't top up the amount of drinking water we have in our reservoirs".

"It just means that for a short time, people stop using as much water as they usually would during the hot weather, particularly trying to keep their gardens green."

He said the council were not sure when the restriction would end, but they area has a "long, dry season ahead of us, so we all need to continue to be mindful of our water use". 

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

