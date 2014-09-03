 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Water restrictions remain in Coromandel

share

Source:

NZN

The heavy rain over the Coromandel Peninsula has kept water supplies under pressure, meaning no easing yet of water restrictions in the popular holiday region.

Tap water (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

While many holiday-makers have left, Thames-Coromandel District Council says there are still large numbers in the townships and water demand is still relatively high.

It also says the present bout of bad weather makes it more challenging to produce drinking water.

"The additional dirt and sediment in the streams mean the treatment plants have to work harder to produce water, often at lower volumes," it said.

"Combined with the numbers of people still around, this can reduce the volume of treated water stored in our reservoirs, putting our supplies under pressure."

Full restrictions remain in place in Pauanui, Matarangi and Coromandel town, meaning a sprinkler, irrigation and hose ban.

Other restrictions apply in Tairua, Whangamata and Whitianga.

In Thames Valley, including Hikutaia, Omaha, Puriri and Matatoki, water restrictions are being introduced with immediate effect, meaning a sprinkler and irrigation ban.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
Jenny Suo had the fun task of talking to the camera while being battered by strong winds.

LIVE: Thousands wake to no power as the storm continues to lash the North Island with heavy rain, strong wind

00:24
2
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

3
With temperatures near zero, locals say an upgrade of power poles in the area should not have been planned for the middle of winter.

Thousands without power around the North Island as heavy rain, strong winds lash the country

02:21
4
Nikki Kaye on old rival Jacinda Ardern

'She's moved into a different league' - National's Nikki Kaye on how the old Jacinda Ardern rivalry has evaporated

00:30
5
The usually busy waterfront road was deserted Thursday night as the sea washed over it.

Watch: Waves crash onto Tamaki Drive causing surface flooding as strong winds hit Auckland

00:13
Jenny Suo had the fun task of talking to the camera while being battered by strong winds.

LIVE: Thousands wake to no power as the storm continues to lash the North Island with heavy rain, strong wind

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:24
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.


00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 