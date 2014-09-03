Water restrictions remain in Coromandel

The heavy rain over the Coromandel Peninsula has kept water supplies under pressure, meaning no easing yet of water restrictions in the popular holiday region.

Tap water (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

While many holiday-makers have left, Thames-Coromandel District Council says there are still large numbers in the townships and water demand is still relatively high.

It also says the present bout of bad weather makes it more challenging to produce drinking water.

"The additional dirt and sediment in the streams mean the treatment plants have to work harder to produce water, often at lower volumes," it said.

"Combined with the numbers of people still around, this can reduce the volume of treated water stored in our reservoirs, putting our supplies under pressure."

Full restrictions remain in place in Pauanui, Matarangi and Coromandel town, meaning a sprinkler, irrigation and hose ban.

Other restrictions apply in Tairua, Whangamata and Whitianga.