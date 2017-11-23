 

Water restrictions placed on Wellington region as dry Summer looms

Official water restrictions are in place in the Wellington region, as an expected dry summer puts pressure on the Waiwhetu and Te Marua aquifers.

Last Sunday, the capital consumed 30 million litres more water than on a typical day.
Source: Breakfast

Wellington Water is calling on residents in Wellington, Porirua and the Hutt Valley to observe restrictions - last Sunday, consumption across the region hit 171 million litres for the day, about 30 million litres more than a typical day.

It was the highest day of consumption for a November day in five years, says Wellington Water's manager of treatment plant operations, Jeremy McKibbin.

He said with reduced supply from the Waiwhetu Aquifer until a new ultraviolet treatment plant comes online in January, it's important water demand does not exceed 160 million litres a day too often.

Mr McKibbin has not ruled out a hosing ban coming into force if the dry weather continued, and warned that patrols will be out to ensure water restrictions are enforced.

"There will be enough water to go round if everyone does their bit," he said.

"This includes following garden watering restrictions and using buckets to wash the car, or a broom to sweep the path, rather than the hose."

Residents can use sprinklers or irrigation systems from 6am-8am and 7pm-9pm, according to their street address and date - if you live in an odd-numbered house, you can water on odd-numbered days of the month, and even-numbered houses on even-numbered days of the month.

