Water restrictions in Auckland ease for commercial use

Commericial water restrictions are being eased in Auckland today.

Commercial car washes and some outdoor hoses are now allowed to operate. Source: Breakfast

Commerical car washes and some outdoor hoses are now allowed to operate in Auckland, but residential restrictions will remain in place.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is warning the trial does not mean that more permanent adjustments to restrictions are guaranteed as Auckland moves into summer.

"A dry spring to date on top of two years of drought means our dams are currently 66 per cent full compared to the normal average of over 90 per cent. That means we need to continue to exercise restraint," Goff said.

"The easing of restrictions on commercial users will be monitored closely and if drought continues, restrictions may need to be re-imposed.

"Council and Watercare are continuing to urge businesses and households to keep saving water. We all need to do our part if we are to get through summer without tighter mandatory restrictions."

Goff said if the region gets "sufficient rain" Council may be able to adjust restrictions further, however, some form of restrictions through summer would likely need to continue.

