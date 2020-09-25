Water restrictions in Auckland to continue for time being

Auckland Council has decided to keep water restrictions in place for the time being.

Region-wide water restrictions have been in place since May to soften the blow of a severe drought.

The decision was made yesterday to maintain residential water restrictions, but business restrictions will be eased slightly next month.

Mayor Phil Goff said no decisions on outdoor residential use will be made until December to get a clearer idea of dam levels heading into summer.

“Restrictions on businesses will change slightly from October 12, with commercial water users able to use outdoor hoses that are equipped with a handheld trigger nozzle. Commercial car washes will also be allowed to operate; however, the ban on the use of fire hydrants for outdoor construction will continue," said Goff.

“Any decision on lifting restrictions on outdoor residential use of water, such as using hoses, will be deferred until December, when we will have a clearer idea of whether dam levels have further recovered and more reliable summer weather forecasts."