Water quality concerns prompt relocation of iconic Auckland ocean swim

Water quality concerns at several popular Auckland beaches has prompted the relocation of the annual King of the Bays event.

Australian Rhys Mainstone won the menâs La Grande Swim in Akaroa. Source: Photosport

Event organisers confirmed this year's ocean swim event will be relocated to Devonport because of frequent water quality issues at Auckland's Takapuna and Milford beaches over the last few months.

Since 2004, King of the Bays has featured a 2.8km swim from Milford beach to Takapuna beach as well as several distance swims out from the Takapuna shore line, including events for children.

The upcoming event on Saturday April 14 will now be based at Devonport and will feature a revised 2.5km swim from Cheltenham beach around North Head to Devonport, a 750m swim from Torpedo Bay to Windsor Park and children's 200m swim off Windsor Park.

Event director, Scott Rice said he refused to compromise swimmer safety this year, despite the original locations holding special memories for over 10,000 swimmers.