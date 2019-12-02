Water quality at Auckland beaches can become 'public health' issue after rain

Your playlist will load after this ad

For many Aucklanders, a big bout of rain in summer is not uncommon, and neither is a trip to the beach. But what some may be not be aware of is how unsafe that combination can be.

Safeswim is an online tool to help beachgoers manage risk and better understand what water quality is likely to be at their beach and if there is a physical risk or hazard out there.

Safeswim online tool. Source: 1 NEWS

Nick Vigar of Auckland Council’s Safeswim told TVNZ1’s Breakfast that risks are ramped up with heavy rain.

“The public health risks are really risks associated with rainfall. When we get rainfall, we get poo in the water,” said Mr Vigar.

“We get bird poo, dog poo, some human and so broadly most beaches after enough rain will eventually become high risk.”

He said this often happens because the bird and dog poo is washed off the pavement, and human poo because there may be issues with wastewater networks.

This can cause a number of health risks for swimmers including salmonella.

"Basically you've got a reasonably high chance of getting a stomach upset at a certain point, respiratory illnesses as well most people don't associate them with going to the beach but these are all things you can get."

Though he highlighted the water is not filthy.

"We're just letting people know that this is a time where you might want to think where you go to the beach and what you do when you're there.