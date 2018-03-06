Water pipe bursts on Auckland street hit by sewage pipe break just weeks ago

Contractors are working to fix a burst water pipe in the same Auckland street which was affected by a burst sewage pipe in January.

A Watercare spokesperson Maxine Clayton has told 1 NEWS that Watercare staff and contractors are currently working to repair a burst water pipe near the section of Alma and Shakespeare Roads, Milford.

The 100mm diameter pipe is being isolated and repairs are being carried out, she said.

Two to three properties may be affected by water that escaped from the broken pipe and it's believed these may include a garage and a sleep-out.