Water filtering company HRV pleads guilty to unproven product claims

A water filtering company has pleaded guilty to 11 charges of making unproven and misleading claims about its products.

Source: 1 NEWS

HRV has been charged by the Commerce Commission under the Fair Trading Act for promotional material and presentations made between July 2014 and October last year.

The commission alleges HRV misled the public with unproven claims about its filter systems and their ability to reduce skin conditions, such as eczema and dermatitis.

The 11 charges relate to several claims the company made about the ability of its water filter systems to soften water and the benefits to consumers of soft water after using the filters.

The commission was also concerned about the claims made about the levels of chemicals and additives in New Zealand's domestic water supply, and the need for a water filter to address them.

In a brief statement, HRV Clean Water said it had made changes since the Commerce Commission's investigation.

"We have put in place additional processes to ensure tighter control over our marketing material in the future.

"As this matter is before the court, HCW cannot comment further at this time."