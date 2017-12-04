Water as 'black as coffee' flows from some Napier residents taps as city endures 'critcally low' reservoir levels

Residents in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows are now reporting black and brown water flowing from taps.

Napier's water reservoirs have dropped to critically low levels and the city council has issued a "level four" water restriction, saying supplies could run out as early as tonight.

One resident supplied 1NEWS with a photo purporting to show the water that's come out of her tap coloured "as black as coffee".

Black tap water in Napier. Source: Supplied

The council says: "It's come about through us bringing another two bores urgently online this afternoon.

"This has resulted in water going through the network in different directions which in turn dislodged some sediment. This will clear quickly."

"After an incredibly warm weekend, our reservoirs have dropped to critically low levels," the council wrote on Facebook earlier.

"That means if we don't act now, we run the very real risk of running out of water at some stage soon. Maybe even tonight."

No outdoor water use is permitted for the next few days.

The council is advising people to check their taps, hoses and sprinklers and turn them off.

The nearby Hastings District Council told 1 NEWS the council is not having any issues with water supplies.