'I watched the building collapse in front of my eyes' - Families of people who died in CTV building collapse disgusted with decision not to prosecute

The decision not to lay charges over the fatal collapse of the CTV building has been labelled "disgusting" by some family members of those who died.

The buildng collapsed during the February 2011 earthquake, killing 115 people.

Police have announced today that nobody involved with the building design will be charged with "negligent manslaughter" due to insufficient evidence to guarantee a prosecution.

The decision has left some who lost family in the disaster unhappy at the outcome.

"I honestly think they've got it wrong. I mean surely they've got it wrong," Julie Hibbs, who lost her mother in the tragedy, said.

"How can we have closure if there's going to be no charges laid? We got our hopes up high."

Tom Hawker is another not happy about the decision, he worked in the building and witnessed its collapse.

"I watched the building collapse in front of my eyes and saw all my colleagues die. It could have been us in that building, so disappointed in the decision."

Police say they've anguished over the decision, following the longest and most complex investigation they've ever undertaken.

"We're certainly disappointed that we couldn't satisfy the needs and wants of the families but we did everything we could to do that," Detective Superintendent Peter Read said.