 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I watched the building collapse in front of my eyes' - Families of people who died in CTV building collapse disgusted with decision not to prosecute

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The decision not to lay charges over the fatal collapse of the CTV building has been labelled "disgusting" by some family members of those who died.

The building collapsed during the 2011 quake and today police said getting a conviction would be difficult.
Source: 1 NEWS

The buildng collapsed during the February 2011 earthquake, killing 115 people.

Police have announced today that nobody involved with the building design will be charged with "negligent manslaughter" due to insufficient evidence to guarantee a prosecution.

The decision has left some who lost family in the disaster unhappy at the outcome.

"I honestly think they've got it wrong. I mean surely they've got it wrong," Julie Hibbs, who lost her mother in the tragedy, said.

"How can we have closure if there's going to be no charges laid? We got our hopes up high."

Tom Hawker is another not happy about the decision, he worked in the building and witnessed its collapse.

"I watched the building collapse in front of my eyes and saw all my colleagues die. It could have been us in that building, so disappointed in the decision." 

Police say they've anguished over the decision, following the longest and most complex investigation they've ever undertaken.

"We're certainly disappointed that we couldn't satisfy the needs and wants of the families but we did everything we could to do that," Detective Superintendent Peter Read said.

A dedicated team worked on the multi-million dollar investigation for four-years.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Natural Disasters

00:23
Police have started an examination on the site where the building once stood.

No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake
00:29
Landscaping will begin next week, and is expected to be finished by next year's seventh anniversary of the February 2011 quake.

Site of Christchurch's CTV building to become place of reflection and remembrance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

02:15
3
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

01:10
4
High-profile gang leader Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was remembered by whanau at his tangi in Auckland today.

'They were very similar' – Black Power gang leader's brothers talk about his dealings with Sir Robert Muldoon

5
Health Minister Nick Smith says the business of bottling water makes up a tiny fraction of what NZ's water resources are used for.

Bottled water tax plan hits a barrier

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.


02:52
National MP Gerry Brownlee was insistent to know where the 33 page coalition document was located within government offices.

'Smart phone, hard-drive, or safe?' - National Party get specific over location of secret 33 page coalition document

Eventually, Speaker Trevor Mallard had to bring the repetitive debate to a conclusion.

01:23
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago on Sunday.

Jacinda Ardern says there is nothing wrong with National's approach, but it is taking time to answer them all.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to Women in Leadership Group

The PM is addressing NZ's female leaders in Auckland today. Hear what she has to say.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 