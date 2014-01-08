 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Locations for 33 new speed cameras being put in place around the country have been published.

Digital speed camera

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Police have added the cameras to their list of new static fixed cameras, which are part of a $10 million project that was first made public in July 2013.

The Government's Safer Journeys road safety strategy will see digital cameras installed on New Zealand roads in areas which have the highest risk of speed related incidents.

Fifteen cameras have already been put into place since the initiative was launched, with 33 more set to go into operation over the coming months, according to National manager of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally.

"Each site was carefully selected after analysis by independent experts and consultation with local authorities and communities," he said.

"Each camera will then be subject to a comprehensive testing programme to ensure they are working accurately before going live, and we will give the public notice of when this will happen."

New fixed speed camera locations:

Tamaki Drive, Parnell, Auckland City
Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough, Auckland City
Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland City
State Highway 2, Pukehina, Bay of Plenty
State Highway 1, Temuka, Canterbury
Leeston Rd, Springston, Canterbury
State Highway 3, Mokoia, Central
State Highway 56, Tiakitahuna, Central
Mahia Rd, Wattle Downs, Counties Manukau
Massey Rd, Mangere, Counties Manukau
Waiuku Rd, Mauku, Counties Manukau
Glenbrook Rd, Kingseat, Counties Manukau
Awhitu Rd, Karioitahi, Counties Manukau
Great North Rd, Kamo, Northland
Southern Motorway, Burnside, Dunedin
King Edward St, South Dunedin
Otatara Rd, New River Ferry, Southern
Serpentine Ave, Dunedin Central
Severn St, Oamaru
State Highway 2, Maramarua, Waikato
State Highway 2, Waikino, Waikato
Main Rd, Raglan, Waikato
State Highway 29, Te Poi, Waikato
Otorohanga Rd, Otorohanga, Waikato
State Highway 2, Waihi, Waikato
Te Awamutu-Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, Waikato
Coatesville Riverhead Highway, Coatesville, Waitemata
State Highway 1, Wellsford, Waitemata
State Highway 17, Albany Heights, Waitemata
Great North Rd, Henderson, Waitemata
Twin Coast Discovery Highway, Dome Valley, Waitemata
Rata St, New Lynn, Waitemata
East Coast Rd, Redvale, Waitemata

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed


02:51
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Thunderstorms forecast for top of North Island as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of NZ today and tomorrow

00:30
4
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

00:30
5
The stand in Crusaders captain is confident his side can nullify the Hurricanes player's running and kicking game this weekend.

Watch: Did Matt Todd just give away the secret to extinguishing Beauden Barrett's brilliant Super Rugby form?

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ