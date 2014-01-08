Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed

Source:
Locations for 33 new speed cameras being put in place around the country have been published.
New Zealand Police have added the cameras to their list of new static fixed cameras, which are part of a $10 million project that was first made public in July 2013.
The Government's Safer Journeys road safety strategy will see digital cameras installed on New Zealand roads in areas which have the highest risk of speed related incidents.
Fifteen cameras have already been put into place since the initiative was launched, with 33 more set to go into operation over the coming months, according to National manager of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally.
"Each site was carefully selected after analysis by independent experts and consultation with local authorities and communities," he said.
"Each camera will then be subject to a comprehensive testing programme to ensure they are working accurately before going live, and we will give the public notice of when this will happen."
New fixed speed camera locations:
Tamaki Drive, Parnell, Auckland City
Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough, Auckland City
Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland City
State Highway 2, Pukehina, Bay of Plenty
State Highway 1, Temuka, Canterbury
Leeston Rd, Springston, Canterbury
State Highway 3, Mokoia, Central
State Highway 56, Tiakitahuna, Central
Mahia Rd, Wattle Downs, Counties Manukau
Massey Rd, Mangere, Counties Manukau
Waiuku Rd, Mauku, Counties Manukau
Glenbrook Rd, Kingseat, Counties Manukau
Awhitu Rd, Karioitahi, Counties Manukau
Great North Rd, Kamo, Northland
Southern Motorway, Burnside, Dunedin
King Edward St, South Dunedin
Otatara Rd, New River Ferry, Southern
Serpentine Ave, Dunedin Central
Severn St, Oamaru
State Highway 2, Maramarua, Waikato
State Highway 2, Waikino, Waikato
Main Rd, Raglan, Waikato
State Highway 29, Te Poi, Waikato
Otorohanga Rd, Otorohanga, Waikato
State Highway 2, Waihi, Waikato
Te Awamutu-Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, Waikato
Coatesville Riverhead Highway, Coatesville, Waitemata
State Highway 1, Wellsford, Waitemata
State Highway 17, Albany Heights, Waitemata
Great North Rd, Henderson, Waitemata
Twin Coast Discovery Highway, Dome Valley, Waitemata
Rata St, New Lynn, Waitemata
East Coast Rd, Redvale, Waitemata
