Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed

Locations for 33 new speed cameras being put in place around the country have been published.

Digital speed camera Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Police have added the cameras to their list of new static fixed cameras, which are part of a $10 million project that was first made public in July 2013.

The Government's Safer Journeys road safety strategy will see digital cameras installed on New Zealand roads in areas which have the highest risk of speed related incidents.

Fifteen cameras have already been put into place since the initiative was launched, with 33 more set to go into operation over the coming months, according to National manager of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally.

"Each site was carefully selected after analysis by independent experts and consultation with local authorities and communities," he said.

"Each camera will then be subject to a comprehensive testing programme to ensure they are working accurately before going live, and we will give the public notice of when this will happen."

New fixed speed camera locations: