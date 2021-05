While the heavy rain and flooding in Canterbury has caused widespread disruption for many, some have been able to take advantage of the conditions to have a little fun.

Video shot by the Moffett family at Okuku, just north of Rangiora in North Canterbury, shows a youngster taking advantage of the rain by sliding headfirst down a slide into the water.

A companion has a surfboard at the ready as well, padding through the water.