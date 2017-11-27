Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'

Hundreds of Tonga rugby league fans have turned out for a second round of protests in central Auckland today.

Last night, Tonga rugby league fans marched from Quay St to Aotea Square in central Auckland, in protest at Saturday night's controversial defeat by England, 20-18, in their Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

Today one fan marching up Queen St told 1 NEWS: "We're protesting because we do believe in the truth and we are fighting for the truth."

The organiser of today's protest, John Uele told 1 NEWS he wants to make sure tonight's event be seen as a protest over the semi-final refereeing, and not a celebration.

The protest kicked off at 6pm at The Cloud building in downtown Auckland.

Mr Uele said six lawyers are involved in the matter as they feel like they have been cheated out of the try and it should be treated as a legal matter.

England beat Tonga 20-18 in their Rugby League World Cup match, after a last-minute try by Andrew Fifita was disallowed by referee Matt Cecchin due to an earlier knock-on.

Fans are upset Cecchin didn't ask to have the play reviewed by the television match official.

The community leader who organised yesterday's march has indicated she has nothing to do with tonight's one.

In a statement police say they are aware of tonight's gathering.

"Some social media reports today have intimated that the King of Tonga is supportive of and encouraging this," police say.

"This is not the case.

"Police are keen for the public of Auckland to be able to go about their business, and any ad-hoc celebrations will likely have a large impact on commuters.