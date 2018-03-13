Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged

Source:
Video has emerged on social media which 1 NEWS believes was filmed at a party at a Labour Party youth camp last month which is at the centre of sexual assault allegations.
Allegations emerged yesterday afternoon on the Newsroom website that four 16-year-old Labour members were sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old man at the summer camp near Waihi hosted by the Labour Party.
The video shows a party in full swing, with young people dancing, singing and clapping their hands in the air.
The Labour Party is now investigating how the camp got out of control.
Labour General secretary Andrew Kirton has said the party has launched an external review of its policies on alcohol, saying he believes there was excessive alcohol consumption at the event.
