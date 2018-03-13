Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged

Video has emerged on social media which 1 NEWS believes was filmed at a party at a Labour Party youth camp last month which is at the centre of sexual assault allegations.

Allegations emerged yesterday afternoon on the Newsroom website that four 16-year-old Labour members were sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old man at the summer camp near Waihi hosted by the Labour Party.

The video shows a party in full swing, with young people dancing, singing and clapping their hands in the air.

The Labour Party is now investigating how the camp got out of control.