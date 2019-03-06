Watch: Young girl rescued after wandering into busy Wellington tunnel

A young girl has been reunited with her parents after wandering from her home and walking into traffic at Wellington's busy Seatoun Tunnel.

Police say the girl, age unknown, was found unaccompanied in the tunnel this afternoon.

The child reportedly had a phone bill in her hand which meant police were able to locate her parents.

The girl had been put to bed by her father, and he was unaware that she had left the house.

Video supplied to 1 NEWS shows a woman running into the tunnel and sweeping the girl up in her arms away from harm amid stopped traffic around them.

The girl was uninjured and reunited with her parents shortly after 1pm.