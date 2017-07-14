Watch: Young girl embraces winter whiteout, skies down snow covered Ohakune road

With the polar blast dumping snow over the central North Island, getting around on ski's might be the only option left for those brave enough to venture out.

Footage sent to 1 NEWS from Ohakune which was taken yesterday, shows one brave young girl called Grace doing just that.

Grace's mother, Jude Elliot, told 1 NEWS, "all roads are closed" in Ohakune and her vehicle is stuck in her driveway.

She runs an Airbnb and says she has guests arriving from Wellington and one that is stuck in Ohakune as the bus can't get out.