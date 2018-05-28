 

Watch: 'You do wonder how life may have been' - Dick Quax reflects on his 5000m silver at the Montreal Olympics, and how close he was to gold

Source:

1 NEWS

It was the run of a lifetime, at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

His good mate Rod Dixon, who confirmed his death today, was third.
Source: YouTube/NZ Olympics

Kiwi young gun Dick Quax, at 28, finishing just a metre shy of a gold medal and being remembered for the rest of his life as an Olympic champ - 12 months before he boke the world record in Stockholm.

"You do wonder how life may have been different but I don't dwell on it," Quax told the Herald earlier this year.

"I'd be less than human if I didn't occasionally think if I'd been Olympic champion rather than finish a couple of metres back that things may have been different. I probably would have ended up with a knighthood and I don't even have an OBE or an MBE.

"You know, that much," says Quax, who stretched out his hands to show the difference a metre can make to a life.

The man who finished fourth in that race, Kiwi Rod Dixon, confirmed Quax's death today, at 70, after a long battle with cancer.

