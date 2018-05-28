 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'You do wonder how life may have been' - Dick Quax missed gold by a metre in 1976 - in 2018 it was still on his mind

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It was the run of a lifetime, at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

His good mate Rod Dixon, who confirmed his death today, was third.
Source: YouTube/NZ Olympics

Kiwi young gun Dick Quax, at 28, finishing just a metre shy of a gold medal and being remembered for the rest of his life as an Olympic champ - 12 months before he boke the world record in Stockholm.

"You do wonder how life may have been different but I don't dwell on it," Quax told the Herald earlier this year.

"I'd be less than human if I didn't occasionally think if I'd been Olympic champion rather than finish a couple of metres back that things may have been different. I probably would have ended up with a knighthood and I don't even have an OBE or an MBE.

"You know, that much," says Quax, who stretched out his hands to show the difference a metre can make to a life.

The man who finished fourth in that race, Kiwi Rod Dixon, confirmed Quax's death today, at 70, after a long battle with cancer.

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

2
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:59
3
The 15-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old female passenger died as a result of the crash.

Male teen driver dies in hospital after crashing while fleeing cops in Palmerston North; 12-year-old female passenger died at scene

00:29
4
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

00:34
5
On a stinking hot day in Wippipeg, Canada, Lola Stonehouse's day care wasn't happy with what she was wearing.

Day care tells off parents of three-year-old girl for 'inappropriate' choice of dress


00:29
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

The market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle as a "war" erupted between two villages today.

00:20
Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.

New offer: DHB almost doubles pay offer to Kiwi nurses to more than half a billion dollars

They hope the offer will mean two days of strike action will be called off.

00:35
Cardrona general manager Bridget Legnavsky says she's never seen so much snow in May.

'Auckland is struggling to get past 12 or 13. That's a proper August' - Cold air from Antarctic keeping it chilly

But bitterly cold southerly sweeping NZ a pleasant surprise for some.

00:42
Grant McMillan says the students who allegedly bullied a 16-year-old will be held fully responsible.

Watch: South Auckland teen rushed to hospital was foot-tripped and punched in schoolyard bullying attack, says principal

James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan said the student fell and bashed his head on the ground.

00:33
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

An allegedly leaked Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre "Tic Tac" object.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 