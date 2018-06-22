Watch: How the world's media reacted to news of Jacinda Ardern’s baby

The world has reacted to the news of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's baby girl overnight.

CNN, BBC, The Guardian and Time Magazine are just some of the international outlets which alerted millions of readers and viewers as soon as Ms Ardern posted news of the birth on Instagram.

It wasn't just the big media players of the Western world reacting. News outlets from Nigeria, the Philippines and Kenya are all reporting on the news.

The big talking point is the fact Ms Ardern is only the second national leader to give birth while in office. The first was the late Pakistan leader Benazir Bhutto whose now 28-year-old daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tweeted her congratulations.