 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: How the world's media reacted to news of Jacinda Ardern’s baby

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The world has reacted to the news of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's baby girl overnight.

Grant Robertson overjoyed for Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and their baby girl
Source: Breakfast

CNN, BBC, The Guardian and Time Magazine are just some of the international outlets which alerted millions of readers and viewers as soon as Ms Ardern posted news of the birth on Instagram.

It wasn't just the big media players of the Western world reacting. News outlets from Nigeria, the Philippines and Kenya are all reporting on the news.

The new addition to New Zealand’s “first family” came into the world at 4.45pm on June 21.
Source: 1 NEWS

The big talking point is the fact Ms Ardern is only the second national leader to give birth while in office. The first was the late Pakistan leader Benazir Bhutto whose now 28-year-old daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tweeted her congratulations.

Across the Tasman the Today and Sunrise were quick to report on and congratulate the new parents.

The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Media

00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

'We are very happy' - Jacinda Ardern's parents 'warmly welcome' her new baby girl
00:25
The Finance Minister says the pair “are going to be the most wonderful parents”.

Grant Robertson overjoyed for Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and their baby girl

First full day dawns for Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's baby girl as addition to NZ's first family sparks celebration at home and world headlines

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Delays expected as rolled logging truck blocks State Highway One near Taupo

00:25
2
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:44
3
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

How the world reacted to Jacinda & Clarke's newborn baby girl - tributes pour in

00:44
4
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

'We are very happy' - Jacinda Ardern's parents 'warmly welcome' her new baby girl

5

Live stream: Breakfast

01:31
Grant Robertson overjoyed for Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and their baby girl

Watch: How the world's media reacted to news of Jacinda Ardern’s baby

It wasn't just the big media players of the Western world taking an interest.

00:25
The Finance Minister says the pair “are going to be the most wonderful parents”.

'They're going to be the most wonderful parents' - Grant Robertson's kind words for new parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford

The Finance Minister and friend of the PM says: "I think it says something great about our country that we're all celebrating together this birth."

00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

'We are very happy' - Jacinda Ardern's parents 'warmly welcome' her new baby girl

Ross Ardern told RNZ he and his wife Laurell were "very proud" of their daughter - the Prime Minister.

Police car generic.

Delays expected as rolled logging truck blocks State Highway One near Taupo

The driver is in a serious condition after the accident near Palmer Mill Road.

First full day dawns for Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's baby girl as addition to NZ's first family sparks celebration at home and world headlines

"Welcome to our village wee one," the 37-year-old Prime Minister posted on social media last night after the couple's first baby was born at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 