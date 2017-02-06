Watch: World's longest commercial flight arrives in Auckland

Qatar Airways' flight QR920 has landed in Auckland after crossing ten times zones without stopping from Doha.

It's billed as the longest commercial passenger flight in the world and arrived just before 7.30am at Auckland International Airport.

The route launches with a 777-200LR aircraft on a daily service that will add $198 million annually to the New Zealand economy, the airport says.

The route covers 14,535km and the flight takes as long as 17 hours 45 minutes when flying into prevailing jet streams to Doha.