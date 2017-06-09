 

Watch: World record! Drone footage captures Auckland school kids create world's largest human image of bicycle

Source:

1 NEWS

Primary school students from Glen Eden in West Auckland are now the proud owners of new Guinness World Record after they became the largest group of people to form a human image of a bicycle.

Students at Glen Eden Intermediate covered three tennis courts at their school with the gigantic design.
Source: Incredible Images

Students and teachers from Glen Eden Intermediate, Konini Primary, Oratia Primary and Kaurilands Primary number 1779 all joined together to make the bike, beating the previous record of 1,148 people held by school children from Kenilworth School and Sixth Form, the school's staff and Warwickshire County Council staff in England.

A Guinness World Records Project Manager and a Guinness World Records Adjudicator were in attendance yesterday to officiate the successful record attempt.

Auckland Transport's manager for walking, cycling and road safety Kathryn King says the event was part of raising awareness for Auckland's three-year programme of building cycleways and cycling infrastructure around the city. The programme is in its second year currently.

"These kids are the future beneficiaries of the intensive planning and building phase we are in," she said.

"The event today is great fun but it’s also about preparing the future generation of commuters to make the choice to travel in an active way, on a bike or by foot to public transport."

Auckland

