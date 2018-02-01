Watch: Woman narrowly avoids serious injury after wild Christchurch winds send paddle board flying

A paddleboarder in Christchurch was nearly badly hurt when a gust of wind picked up her board and sent it flying past her head.
Karen Langer was paddling in Cass Bay when she was very nearly badly hurt.
Karen Langer was heading into shore at Cass Bay when the wind collected her board and sent it whistling past her head.
The incident was filmed by Kurt Langer around 11.30am.
The country is currently being slammed ex-cyclone Fehi bears down on New Zealand.
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.
A shed is the only recognisable landmark sticking out from the water in Georgina McGrath's backyard.
The beloved venues may be unsalvageable as they get hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.
The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.
The town is being hit by the remnants of an ex-tropical cyclone.
