Watch: Woman arrested over shameful charity box theft - now one local wants to clear Wairoa's name

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with theft after being caught on camera allegedly stealing a charity box from a bakery in the town of Wairoa - and outraged locals want to clear their community's name.

Police confirmed a donation bucket was allegedly stolen at 5.15am yesterday from a bakery on Marine Parade, Wairoa.

Sarah Johansen posted security camera footage of the alleged theft on Facebook, showing a woman walking casually into the Oslers Bakery before putting a collection box for CanTeen under her vest before walking out.

"I am usually so proud to say I come from Wairoa but what I have seen today has disgusted me," Sarah wrote.

"I mean, to steal from anyone is bad but from sick kids with cancer is horrible!"

Police said the 37-year-old woman is currently on bail and is due to appear in Hastings District Court in January on a charge of theft.

Sarah Johansen said her mother had to call CanTeen and tell them not to come and collect the box, and felt the theft reflected badly on Wairoa as a whole.

After posting the imagery, Sarah updated the post yesterday to say police had now arrested a woman over the incident.

However, that was not enough for Sarah - now she wants to show CanTeen that Wairoa is not the sort of town that lets these things happen.

She's organising a special fundraising drive for CanTeen to show them this.

"I will be organising a town-wide collection to show CanTeen how much support they have from Wairoa and that we don't accept this kind of behavior," she said.