 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'Wolf Moon', the largest supermoon of 2018, illuminates Wellington night

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The second installment in the supermoon trilogy captivating Kiwi stargazers this summer, the so-called "Wolf Moon", has risen with the beginning of the new year.

The second instalment in this summer’s “supermoon trilogy” was captured on the first day of 2018.
Source: Matthew Arun Photography

Footage of a huge grey full-moon illuminating a clear Wellington night was captured by photographer Matthew Arun from Brooklyn at 8pm on New Year's Day.

"It included a lot of planning and researching of the location to get the moon in line with the wind turbine and the weather gods had to be kind too," Mr Arun said. 

"After shooting the first video of moon rise from Wellington, I drove to Wairarapa at midnight to shoot the moon setting, ignoring the weather warning and to try my luck. But it payed off at the end, and was worth the effort."

NASA has named the phenomenon as the "supermoon triliogy" because on three separate occasions during December and January, a larger and brighter moon than usual will appear in the night's sky.

The first supermoon appeared for a three day period beginning December 5, 2017.

This current supermoon officially rose on January 2 2018 and has been dubbed the "Wolf Moon". NASA says it will be the biggest and brightest moon of 2018.

The third installment is forecast for January 31, 2018.

Supermoons occur roughly every 14 months and appear about 14 per cent larger than a normal moon, with brightness up a whopping 30 per cent. 

The explanation for the phenomenon is that the moon actually orbits around the Earth in an elliptical shape, not a perfect circle, so sometimes it's closer to us than at other times.  

Related

Space

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:02
1
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

2
A large fire rages on the slopes of Mt Roy near homes in Wanaka.

Large fire rages on slopes of Wanaka mountain near homes

00:40
3
Fighting between the group of males near Massey Pool Park escalated in a nearby carpark.

Kicks and punches fly in graphic video of young men fighting near South Auckland public pool

00:14
4
The Armed Offenders Squad are also onsite assisting with the enquiry.

AOS called to Tauranga warehouse as police talk to occupant by megaphone

00:16
5
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

A large fire rages on the slopes of Mt Roy near homes in Wanaka.

Large fire rages on slopes of Wanaka mountain near homes

Witnesses say the fire on the slopes of Mt Alpha is near the Top 10 Holiday Park.

02:02
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.

To cut in or not cut in – that is the question.

Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

Motorists are being reminded to stay patient and expect delays.

00:24
The accident happened on the “Devil’s Curve” around 70km, north of Lima.

At least 30 dead after bus plunges from 'Devil's Curve' highway onto rocky beach in Peru

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.

00:35
Logan Paul apologises after getting slammed for sharing footage of a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

'I don't expect to be forgiven' - YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body

Critics say what was offensive was Logan Paul's giggling and joking about the body.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 